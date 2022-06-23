Gauteng’s biggest music festival ever happening this weekend!

Xanet Scheepers

Although it will be a chilly weekend in Gauteng, the music scene will be lit.

Now that the mask mandate and all Covid-19 regulations have officially been scrapped, South Africans will be heading out in droves to celebrate returning to normality after more than 800 days of Covid-19 regulations.

The Oppiland Festival will take place from 24 June to 26 June 2022 at the Stable Inn Conference Center in Springs.

The festival, organised by Lefra Productions and the Stable Inn Conference Center, is the largest ever planned for Gauteng, and will take place over three days catering for all audiences from Rock and Afrikaans to Country.

There will be more than thirty top artists performing, flea markets, children’s entertainment, food and drink, a wine tent, wrestling, theatre performances and an art workshop.

“We have long realised that Gauteng does not offer a fun music festival and that is exactly why we created the Oppiland Festival. The Stable Inn Conference Center is the ideal venue to host such a festival, as the property spans more than 25 acres. There are many venues on the premises and we will use every inch to present a nice Festival,” said Frans Swart, Managing Director of Lefra Production and Festival Director of the Oppiland Fees.

When is the Oppiland Festival?

The Oppiland Festival will take place over three days. On Friday, 24 June 2022 the theme is Rock, on Saturday, 25 June it is Afrikaans and on Sunday, 26 June it is Country. Artists who will be performing are as follows:

Friday 24 June:

SAARKIE

Biggy

Van Pletzen

Richard van der Westhuizen and Lochner de Kock

Ouderdoos

Van Kose

Erasmus/ Wellmuss

Chris Kearney

Kenny Hughes

Vaal Taki ft Nico Shevron

Saturday 25 June:

Rohan du Toit

Steve Hofmeyr

West

Pieter Smith

Jennifer Zamudio

Mac Young

Helene Bester

Ernie Bates

A3

LeRoi Heunis

Johan Anker

Pastel

Sunday 26 June:

Manie Jackson

Barbara Ray

Billy Forrest

Lee Magnum

Caroline du Preez

Nadine Burness

Heartland

Die Rodeo Girls

Esmond

JJ Stephens

HunTer

In theater, the following productions will be presented:

Saturday, 25 June 2022

Liewe Heksie – Big Six Theatre at 08:30

Groet die Grotman 2 – Big Six Theatre at 11:00

Wyn en Skilder Oppiland – Lions Sentrum from 10:00-14:00 (Kunswerkswinkel)

Sunday, 25 June 2022

• Helene Bester sings Nana Mouskouri – Big Six Theatre at 11:00

Tickets:

R150pp per day

Weekend tickets R360 (for 3 days)

VIP / Gold Circle tickets R250pp per day

A VIP / Golden Circle ticket for the whole weekendvR600pp (for 3 days). The VIP / Golden Circle ticket will give Festival-goers access to the Stable Inn Entertainment Center and Bar overlooking the stage.

Parking tickets can be booked in advance at R30 per day or R75 for the three days.

For more information call 0118153000 or 083 254 7293, or visit www.oppiland.co.za.