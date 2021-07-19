Cape Town City snap up reported Chiefs target Mayo

Khaya Ndubane

Cape Town City have announced the signing of Khanyisa Mayo from GladAfrica Championship side Richards Bay FC.



ALSO READ: Ex-Pirates, Sundowns striker Rantie searching for new club



Mayo was believed to be the target of Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, but the Citizens have moved quickly to secure the services of the 22-year-old forward.



“Cape Town City are delighted to announce the signing of South African forward Khanyisa Mayo. Let’s welcome our new Citizen!” read a tweet from City’s official account on Monday.



Mayo has become the Citizens’ sixth signing ahead of the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season, with the club having confirmed the signings of goalkeeper’s Darren Keet and Bongani Mpandle, defenders Patrick Fisher and Nathan Fasika, as well as midfielder Katlego Mokhuoane.

???? | Cape Town City are delighted to announce the signing of South African forward Khanyisa Mayo.



Let’s welcome our new Citizen! ????#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/sS94JebXSh— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 19, 2021

City will be led by former Bafana Bafana midfielder Eric Tinkler this season after the club parted ways with coach Jan Olde Riekerink, who was earlier put on ‘administrative leave’.



Tinkler, who is back at the club, just under four years since he resigned from the same job to take over at SuperSport United, is looking forward to the challenge of leading the Citizens at his ‘favourite’ Cape Town Stadium again.



“This has always been one of my favourite stadiums,” said Tinkler during an unveiling video released by the club at Cape Town Stadium.

“I was part of the beginnings of the club, its first season ended up being a fantastic season. It will stay in my memory for a long time and now obviously the task has to be greater.”



Tinkler coached City in their first season in the South African top flight, winning the 2016 Telkom Knockout, and finishing third in the Premiership.

He then went to SuperSport United where he won the MTN8, and reached the final of the Caf Confederation Cup, but it all went downhill from there and he left the club in March 2018.