Mngqithi criticises Sundowns players for ‘humiliating’ Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns’ co-coach, Manqoba Mngqithi was peeved with his players after their 3-0 drubbing of Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

While Mngqithi was happy with his players performance and the result, he didn’t like his players’ attitude when they had gone 3-0 up, as they started mocking and tormenting their Buccaneers peers.

“When we win we must always do it with a lot of humility. I was not happy with the sounds the players were making when we were keeping possession,” said Mngqithi after the match.

“That is a sign of arrogance and personally I am someone who doesn’t like arrogant people. We were playing against a very respectable brand and a team who really plays well.

“They have not lost that many matches, and that is not by chance… But now when you happen to beat them, you think you must now embarrass and make them to look like they are amateurish?”.

It was a third time in a row that Sundowns had beat the Buccaneers, who they have gotten the better of, and dominated over the past few years.