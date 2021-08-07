Nange happy to realise his dream of playing for Chiefs

Khaya Ndubane

Phathutshedzo Nange has revealed that his family is happy that he has finally joined Kaizer Chiefs, saying joining Amakhosi is a dream come true for him.



Nange joined Chiefs from Stellenbosch FC during the current transfer period.



The 29-year-old is looking forward to making an impression at Amakhosi.



“Firstly, I would say I am happy to be part of the family. It was not an easy journey, but I am happy to be here. They welcomed me nicely and I feel part of the family,” Nange told the Chiefs website.

“My family are happy for me, because this is a dream come true. This is where I wanted to be. As a footballer you want to play for one of the big clubs. This is one of the biggest clubs on the continent. I want to work with the guys, work together as a team and make sure that at the end of the season we have a trophy. We will work hard and work towards that,” added Nange.

Nange, who made his debut for Chiefs in the Carling Black Label Cup where he scored a penalty win last week, feels that he has made sufficient strides since getting back to his full training regime.

“I think I am ready. As a team we have been working hard, I think with regards to my fitness level I am up there with the other guys,” commented the former Black Leopards and Bidvest Wits midfielder.



Nange said they will do everything in their power to make sure that they put smiles on the Chiefs fans by winning something for them this season.

“They have to keep supporting us and we love them. We love them a lot and we want to make sure that we get something at the end of the season,” concluded Nange.