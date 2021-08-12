Ngcobo happy to don the legendary No. 12 Chiefs jersey

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs promising youngster Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is elated that he will be more recognisable, as he has been handed the No. 12 jersey to don in the upcoming season.

Ngcobo was one of the standout performers for Amakhosi last season when the team went through an unprecedented slump. He wore No. 35 last season which was his first full term in the senior team.



He showed his confidence by wearing the famous and now retired No. 15 in the Caf Champions League. This number was retired in honour of Doctor Khumalo at the club.



“I am happy to be wearing jersey No. 12 because I have been told that it is an iconic jersey for the club,” said Ngcobo on the Kaizer Chiefs website.



“And I am willing to work hard and do my best. I specifically know that coach Donald ‘Ace’ Khuse wore jersey number 12 and he’s a legend of the club. I need to work hard to ensure my name is included in the list of those who made the jersey number famous.”



Among former Amakhosi stars who donned the No. 12 are Khuse, Thabo “Tsikitsiki” Mooki and Patrick “Ace” Ntsoelengoe. It was last used by George Maluleka at Chiefs.



Mooki was such a star in the team that some sections of the Amakhosi supporters called for the number to be retired as well in his honour.



Another famous number at Amakhosi, No. 10, has been handed to their marquee signing, Keagan Dolly.