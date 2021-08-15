Gamildien says having no fear helped Swallows beat Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Swallows FC two-goal hero Rudzaigh Gamildien says their win against Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 Cup is all down to the team being fearless in every game.

ALSO READ: Gamildien at the double as super Swallows sink Pirates



The Birds edged the Buccaneers 2-1 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, which saw Swallows advance to the semifinals of the Wafa Wafa tournament in their second season in the DStv Premiership, after only being promoted to top flight football at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.



Gamildien, who was hoping to join Kaizer Chiefs before the deal fell through, showed his commitment to the Birds by scoring a brace in the first half that helped the club secure the spot in the last four.



After being named Man-of-the-Match at the end of the game Gamildien, who got his first goal from a free kick, before capitalising on a mistake from Richard Ofori to add a secnd, says it all starts from training and credited the whole team for the victory.



“All glory has to go to the team, we worked very hard and we have a new squad. The coach always tells us ‘believe in yourselves, go out there and be fearless’. I’m glad we could pull off this big upset and onto the next one,” Gamildien told SuperSport TV.



“I’ve been practicing at training and I knew I was going to get one in this game. I said once it was on target I knew it was going to go in. (Second goal), I saw the keeper was out of his area and I just had to make sure that I get it on target and it went in.”



Gamildien added that coach Brandon Truter has instilled the pressing style of play in them and says it helps them in their matches.



“The pressing is part of our DNA, and the coach emphasises that we should press constantly and keep teams under pressure. Today it worked in our favour.”