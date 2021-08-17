Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Blom donates R10k to charity

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom has donated R10 000 as part of his man-of-the-match prize money during the Carling Black Label Cup between Amakhosi and Orlando Pirates two weeks ago at the Orlando Stadium.



In a tie which Amakhosi won 4-3 on penalties after the game ended goalless during the pre-season, Blom was voted by the fans as a standout player on the day.

The Chiefs midfielder chose the Free World Initiative (FWI) as an organization of his choice to donate the money, with the organisation’s focus on alleviating gender based violence (GBV).

Lebogang Fataha, who is the organisation’s Chief Executive Officer accepted the cheque on behalf of FWI.

“To combat and alleviate GBV, focusing on young men in marginalised and vulnerable groups, work with different government departments, private sector and other NGOs to have communities living a positive and long healthy life. Our organisation’s aim is to educate, raise awareness, screen for GBV in different ages and groups of young men but not excluding other people in the societies irrespective of race, age and gender, as GBV knows no age, race, gender and any other boundaries known to the human species,” said Fataha.

Carling Black Label Cup brand director Arne Rust that the brand’s main aim is to educate people about gender based violence, which they have used through the pre-season tournament between Chiefs and Pirates

“The Carling Black Label brand seeks to be a lighthouse for positive masculinity in South Africa. Although we promote this ideal in all our campaigns, the #NoExcuse movement was created specifically for this purpose. Over the years we have identified various ways to educate and empower champions in a language which they understand. We saw it fit to use the incredible Carling Black Label Cup platform as well as our partnership with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to do good and use our influence positively,” said Rust.

“We are proud of Njabulo (Blom) and the leadership by our partners at Kaizer Chiefs for joining hands with us in ensuring that the handover took place, and we trust that this donation will go a long way in assisting the community.”



