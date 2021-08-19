How Truter convinced Gamildien to forget about Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Swallows FC coach, Brandon Truter has to use Ruzaigh Gamildien’s age to stop him from joining Kaizer Chiefs who were enticing him with a nice life at Naturena.



ALSO READ: Parker wants to score more goals for Kaizer Chiefs

Gamildien was one of the top scorers last season and ended up in Chiefs’ list of possible transfer candidates. But the move didn’t happen and Truter has revealed why.

“Look, directly or indirectly I was also involved in the failed move if we can call it that. When the news broke that Chiefs wanted him, it unsettled him a bit. I think the news broke in the week that he got sent off against Chippa… he was still contracted to Swallows and Chiefs were offering something to him.

“I had to intervene and sit him down. I told him that at his age, at 32 and turning 33 soon, he needs to look at a longer duration (of a contract) to bring some stability in his career. Luckily the chairman gave him that duration that he wanted and also matched what Chiefs were offering him in terms of salary. So, he is happy and stable at the moment and we have seen goals from him and hoping for more,” said Truter.

Gamildien scored two impressive goals in Swallows’ 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarter-finals last weekend. He struck a curler from a free-kick outside the box and beat Richard Ofori to his near post.

For the second, he was gifted the ball by Ofori who had gone out of his line to clear a ball but dilly-dallied until it was taken from him and sent to Gamildien.

He didn’t need many touches but sent it sailing over Ofori and Pirates defenders into the back of the net.

Truter says he is a big part of their team but he has brought in Mwape Musonda just to ease the load on him.

“Most of our goals came from Gamildien last season, but Malinga did chip in with a goal here and there. And now we have signed Mwape Musonda. He competes directly with Gamildien and Malinga. He has the experience of having been the top goal scorer in this league before. It brings competition so the guys that are playing regularly should keep up the level because if Gamildien is a blank space, then we put Musond in there.

Musonda may or may not play on Sunday when they host new DStv Premiership side Royal AM on Sunday afternoon.

“He is still off the pace, right now we have managed to bring him to the level that he can play and he will bring something… we will see if he is ready for this weekend. But he is not at full fitness yet.”