AmaZulu set to offer Thabo Qalinge new deal after impressing Benni McCarthy

Mgosi squad

Former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United winger Thabo Qalinge is playing to secure his future with AmaZulu FC, a source close to the player has revealed.

ALSO READ: AmaZulu go top as Memela strike sinks Arrows

Qalinge was handed a short-term contract by Usuthu last month after spending months without a team.

The winger has fitted in like a glove at the Durban-based outfit and scored a goal in his first game for the team which secured AmaZulu a win against Stellenbosch FC.

Qalinge has been receiving some game time in coach Benni McCarthy’s team and is said to have even impressed the management of the team.

“I hope everyone who didn’t want to give him a chance are able to see what they have missed out. There are many teams that turned their back on him and that really didn’t sit well with him because things were not going his way.

“There was a point when he felt out of place because he wasn’t playing. He doesn’t want to go back to that situation that’s why he is giving his all for AmaZulu because they took a chance on him. Everyone at the club is happy about his work and commitment he has showed in the last couple of weeks. He knows that he has to work extra hard more than the other guys at the club since he has a short contract,” said the source.