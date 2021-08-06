Katsande promises to give ‘100 percent’ as Sekhukhune’s new man

Jonty Mark

DStv Premiership newbies Sekhukhune United have continued to strengthen their squad ahead of next season, confirming on Friday the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande.

The Zimbabwean powerhouse midfielder left Chiefs when his contract was not renewed at the end of July and has now linked up with Sekhukhune, who have been on quite the recruitment drive.

On Friday, the side also confirmed the signing of former Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala, as well as Cheslyn Jampies, Blessing Sarupinda, and the delightfully-named Zambian goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata.

“I am happy to be part of this Sekhukhune family,” said Katsande.

“It wasn’t a difficult decision, I could see the vision of the team and am looking forward to contributing.

“I started my training today, it was a good feeling and I couldn’t wait to start. A change of environment is always needed,” added the man who spent ten seasons at Kaizer Chiefs.

“It is a different job and on the first day you are always keen to make an impression.”

Katsande promised Sekhukhune fans he will give his all in his new shirt.

“One hundred percent effort, commitment and dedication, I will give my all to repay the chairman who took the opportunity to bring me here.”