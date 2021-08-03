Sundowns team up with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports

Khaya Ndubane

Dstv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have teamed up with US-based entertainment and sports agencies, Roc Nation Sports.



Roc Nation Sports, is a sub-division of Roc Nation, a company that was founded by Shawn Carter, commonly known as Jay-Z, in 2013.



“A dynamic collaboration underpinned by values of humility, excellence, and respect.

“Led and inspired by a passion to make a difference, the partnership will see Sundowns and Roc Nation Sports being a vehicle to drive change through impactful initiatives and alignments, with the greater purpose of uplifting communities and lives,” read a statement issued by Roc Nation Sports.



“In an effort to maintain Sundowns’ on-field excellence, Roc Nation Sports will be providing advice and consultation regarding transfers and the global football market from the London Office, led by Head of Football, Alan Redmond. The partnership will give Mamelodi Sundowns access to commercial platforms and opportunities that will continue to achieve the business objectives and goals,” the statement continued.

Speaking on the announcement, Tlhopie Motsepe, Chairman of Sundowns said: “Mamelodi Sundowns is proud to partner with a brand as renowned as Roc Nation Sports. This partnership, with one of the leading sports agencies in the world, will contribute to the Club’s vision of becoming one of the best football clubs in Africa. We are excited to share this relationship with our most important partner, the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters, who join us on this journey as we reach new heights in innovation, entertainment, and success. Our motto “The Sky is The Limit” reminds us that no dream is too big; and by working together with like-minded organizations, we can go further and inspire those around us.”

Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation Sports International said: “Roc Nation Sports is honoured and humbled to partner with one of the most iconic and successful football teams on the African continent. The club is led by excellence; their core values are consistent with those of Roc Nation, making this a partnership based on authenticity. Sundowns has an inspiring story; we want to help amplify that story to a global audience while continuing to achieve the club’s business objectives and goals.”

Partnership Deliverables