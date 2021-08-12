Sundowns ready for big encounter against Chiefs – Onyango

Khaya Ndubane

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Dennis Onyango believes the “difficult” game against Kaizer Chiefs will gives the Brazilians an opportunity to start the season on a high note.



Sundowns are set to meet Chiefs in the first round of the MTN8 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.



“It’s a very big encounter for us and of course for them, because they really want to win the first game and get into the semi-finals of the MTN8, but we’re also looking forward to it the same since we’ve been struggling to win the MTN8. It’s a very difficult game but it gives the opportunity also for the boys to start off with a strong side and try to get good results, and get momentum to take us throughout the season,” said Onyango.

“Playing an opening game against Kaizer Chiefs is always mouth-watering, just like last season. [However] this season it’s different because it’s a cup game, last season it was a league match, those are two different competitions and the approaches are not the same.”



With Sundowns having signed a couple of players during the current transfer period, Onyango says he is excited to see competition within the team.

“Everyone is fighting for their position, trying to get into the first eleven that will play in the opening game against Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN 8, that’s good for competition, it brings the best out of every player.”

“For me I think it has been fantastic for the guys even though I was still struggling with a finger injury that I sustained last season but the other guys Reyaad [Pieterse], [Ricardo] Goss and Kennedy [Mweene] have been doing well. Everything has been fantastic with the boys and we’re hoping that the results go our way when we play the opening game,” concluded Onyango.