Mweene comes up trumps as Sundowns edge Chiefs on penalties

Ntokozo Gumede

Kennedy Mweene was the hero for Mamelodi Sundowns against Kaizer Chiefs yesterday, making four saves in the penalty shootout to help Downs advance to the semifinals of the MTN8.

Amakhosi and Masandawana could not be separated after extra time as Chiefs mounted a fine come back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw.

Chiefs’ trusted penalty taker Daniel Cardoso was the first to step up for Amakhosi in the shootout but he could not beat Kennedy Mweene, who dived to save his attempt. For Sundowns, new striker Pavol Safranko was the brave one to take the first penalty. His effort did not trouble Itumeleng Khune as he ballooned it over the bar.

Keagan Dolly then put Chiefs ahead on penalties and Lyle Lakay missed for Sundowns, handing Amakhosi an advantage.

Mweene, however, stopped penalties from Erick Mathoho and Samir Nurkovic, and the cheekiest spot-kick belonged to the Zambian goalkeeper, who faced Khune and passed the ball into the back of the net while Khune, on his knees, had to watch the ball creeping past him into the net.

Themba Zwane also scored for Downs and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo’s miss meant Sundowns were through.

In regulation time, Peter Shalulile picked up where he left from last season, making sure that he reminded everyone why he was the best player in the country last season. He opened the scoring against Amakhosi in the 10th minute, scoring a towering header after he was located by Lyle Lakay’s pin-point cross.

In the 33rd minute, Themba Zwane doubled up for Masandawana when he fired a fine shot past Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune. After much dominance by hosts, the Glamour Boys switched up a gear and asserted themselves on the occasion.

Bernard Parker made sure his side went into the break with a reduced deficit as he scored an identical goal to Shalulile’s. The veteran attacker was found by a cross from Njabulo Blom, but Sundowns could have gone into the break with more goals as Lakay’s stinging shot from distance had Khune beaten, but the crossbar came to his rescue.

The first change of the match saw the reintroduction of Keagan Dolly to South African football after the 28-year-old was lured to Naturena after spending the past three years in France with Montpellier.

He made his impression within seconds of coming on and with his first touch, he teed up Khama Billiat for the equalizer, rolling back the years to their time at Sundowns with the famous “CBD” where the duo, together with Leonardo Castro, tormented many a team domestically and in the Caf Champions League.

Sundowns’ coaches introduced their new strikerPavol Safranko just after the hour mark while Andile Jali was also brought in in for Mothobi Mvala.

Chiefs’ new signing Phathutshezo Nange had a chance to wrap it up for Amakhosi in the dying stages of the game when he fired a shot that looked goal-bound but Mweene saved.

Meanwhile, Eric Mathoho almost turned the ball into his own net when he miscued his clearance as the sides went into extra time and was settled on penalties.