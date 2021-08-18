Parker wants to score more goals for Kaizer Chiefs

Khaya Ndubane

Bernard Parker is happy to be playing as a striker again and says he is looking forward to scoring goals for Kaizer Chiefs this season.



ALSO READ: Former Chiefs star Shabba faces reality after AmaZulu exit



Parker scored his first goal of the season for Chiefs during the MTN8 quarterfinal match against Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend.



With Sundowns leading 2-0, Parker pulled one back for Chiefs in the 38th minute, before Khama Billiat scored the equaliser in the 59th minute to take the game into extra-time. Chiefs eventually lost the game 2-1 on penalties.



Despite the loss, Parker was pleased about the way Amakhosi played the game.



“I did not expect now that we’ve reshuffled and have quite a few new inclusions, that we would learn so fast and click so fast,” Parker told the club’s website.



“It’s good that we are getting to gel this fast. With the Kaizer Chiefs that gave the champions a problem, I believe we can grow further and be tough to beat.

“There are a lot of signs that Amakhosi will be back soon in terms of the style of play and in terms of winning ways. It’s now up to us as players to keep our attitude and our game temperament levels up every time come match day.”

Parker was happy to be playing as a striker in the game against Sundowns.

“I played higher up in this game, as a striker. In previous games I’ve played as a midfielder and couldn’t get into scoring positions, trying more to construct and consolidate build up play to get the team up to an attacking phase.

“This time I was playing higher as a striker. With the Bernard Parker instinct I have, I kept trying to find myself in good positions. When the ball came, I was in a good position to put it away. It was a good feeling.

“I would like to add more goals if I keep playing in a higher position. But wherever the coach will put me, every time you see Bernard Parker, he will give his 120% for the team,” added Parker.



Parker believes there are plenty of positives to be taken from the Sundowns game going into Sunday’s DStv Premiership opener against TS Galaxy.

“The good thing is that after they got two goals, we kept our heads high. We kept soldiering on and motivating each other, knowing and believing we can come back. And we did play better afterwards.

“We started taking more risks in our build up in terms of going forward and it worked out for us. We kept them on the back foot and implemented what we worked on,” concluded the former Bafana Bafana striker.