Benni McCarthy waxes lyrical about AmaZulu players after big win against City

You’d have to be a hardened critic to fault AmaZulu FC coach, Benni McCarthy for singing his players’ praises after the incredible 5-1 thrashing of Cape Town City on Wednesday.

Usuthu were just lyrical on the field, running rings around the Citizens like they were a lower division side.

“Uh, huge respect and a lot of love for my players, you know. To go and do that against one of the best footballing teams in the country. City are a fabulous team, they are a footballing team. They know how to score a lot of goals and make life difficult for other teams,” said the mentor afterwards.

“But today we made them look average… these boys of mine don’t know what they are achieving, they don’t know what they are accomplishing but slowly surely you know they are on the brink of making history.

“They are the first AmaZulu team to go unbeaten for so many games and they are getting stronger and stronger. I am super proud of this team, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

He is however aware that it can only get harder for Usuthu from here onwards as teams will be more cautious.

“There are still six games to go, and I hope we can keep our focus and stay humble. Just because we won today doesn’t mean we have achieved anything. We are six games away from achieving everything we wish for.

“Today is however a moment for celebrating, a moment to reflect, a moment to be proud. I am proud of each and every player in my team,” he said.

He also teased his goalkeeper Veli Mothwa for the one goal he let in.

“We conceded again, and am not sure if Veli will be too happy with that goal. We also gave away a soft penalty which we could avoid. But with all that said, we were excellent, our work rate, our work ethic and our desire to achieve was just incredible.

“This team is special, and one day when I am old and I am sitting on my porch (remembering the good old days), I will remember this AmaZulu team and how proud I was of what these players are achieving individually and as a team.

“I am grateful, I am humbled but the hard work doesn’t stop. On Saturday we go again against Golden Arrows and I am looking forward to that.”