Sekhukhune United continue to bolster squad ahead of new season

Khaya Ndubane

Newly-promoted DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United have announced two more new signings as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of the 2021/22 season.



Sekhukhune unveiled defenders Ryan De Jongh and Nicholus Lukhubeni from Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively.



“Sekhukhune United FC is pleased to announce the signing of the 31 year old Ryan de Jongh (Bloemfontein Celtics FC) and Nicholus Lukhubeni (25)from Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the 2021/22 Season . Babina Noko Let’s welcome our new signing,” read the club tweet on Tuesday.



De Jongh and Lukhubeni become the latest players to join the MacDonald Makhubedu-led side, with the club having recently announced the arrivals of Thabo Rakhale (TTM /Marumo Gallants), Tshediso Patjie (Baroka FC), Tumelo Matona (Jomo Cosmos), Seun Ledwaba (Jomo Cosmos), Vusimuzi Mncube (JDR Stars FC) and Kamohelo Sithole (TS Sporting).



De Jongh joins Sekhukhune on a permanent deal while Lukhubeni, who spent last season on loan at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (now known as Marumo Gallants after changing their name), is on a season-long loan deal from Sundowns.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, Sekhukhune have decided against signing former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Siphelele “Stash” Ntshangase.



A source close to the Limpopo based side said Ntshangase was among a number of players invited to train with the club ahead of the new season so that the technical team can have a closer look.

“He had been there since Monday when they opened. But I think he has not impressed because I heard that they have told him not to come to train with them anymore. He didn’t pitch up for Thursday’s training and I heard he had gone back home,” said a source.



Ntshangase, who had shown so much potential and promise before joining Chiefs, could not break into the team at Naturena spending the past four years either on the bench or in the stands. It was however mostly in the stands.