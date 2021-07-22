Pirates hit jackpot with Saleng, says ex-coach Freese

Sibongiseni Gumbi

When Orlando Pirates announced their new signings last week, one name stood out – that of Monnapule Saleng.



Many in the Buccaneers ranks had not heard of this player before.

But his former coach at Free State Stars, Allan Freese says the Buccaneers have hit the jackpot as they get a complete player in the pint-sized 23-year-old.

“Firstly, let me congratulate him for the move to Pirates. I must however say that I am not surprised at all. I want to also congratulate him for the recent Bafana Bafana call-up…

“Saleng is one of the best wingers this country has ever seen. When I got to Free State Stars I could see the potential in him and he lacked in confidence. I worked on that with him and he started firing.

“He also needed to work on his crossing and we did that and his natural talent came through. I have no doubt that he will be an asset to Pirates. He can play both as a winger or as a No. 10,” said Freese.

Saleng was one of the stand out performers in the Bafana team who won the Cosafa Cup last weekend. He showed a lot of confidence and took most of the set pieces and played in all the games.

Freese says he was not surprised to see Saleng play like he did at Bafana. “He has a unique natural ability that makes him seem arrogant but it is just confidence. He takes the free kicks because he knows he can do them right,” said Freese.



Meanwhile, Pirates, along with their jersey sponsor adidas, have have unveiled the new home and away jersey for the 2021/22 season, themed ‘something old, something new’.

The Bucs new kit is a combination of the old and the new, with one jersey showcasing the club’s classic look, and the second introducing a fresh new design to highlight the Buccaneers’ youthful energy.