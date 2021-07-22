Pitso Mosimane shows some love to Bafana legends

Ntokozo Gumede

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is clearly still in a jovial mood after guiding the Red Devils to their second successive Caf Champions League title, which also happened to be the 10th for the most decorated side on the continent.



Mosimane’s side hammered Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 this past weekend in Morocco and jingle bells are still ringing wherever the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach is. Following a series of posts on his official Instagram page following the Champions League triumph, “Jingles” rolled back the years, posting a group of former Bafana Bafana, who during the time the photograph was taken, were all still under the employ of Amakhosi.

The group photo featured current Chiefs captain Bernard Parker, Tsepo Masilela, Morgan Gould, Sphiwe Tshabalala, Siboniso Gaxa and Reneilwe Letsholonyane. Mosimane worked with these players at Bafana, where he spent two years to years at the helm of the senior national team.

“Top guns,” Mosimane wrote. “What an honour to work with these guys for five years. A very good generation of football players at club and international level, they are genuine, reliable and totally committed to football. Above all, they are good people.”



In an interview with the South African Football Journalists Association, Mosimane paid homage to “Yeye” after he hung up his boots following a decade and half stay in the top flight of South African football. At 39 years, “Jingles” feels Letsholonyane could have continued playing for a few more years.

“Yeye has run his race and I feel he still has a lot to give to football, he can join Teko Modise and them as an analyst. He has been a good guy, never missed training sessions and never had stories. I feel he can be a coach. He played for me when I was a coach of Bafana, he played in the Fifa World Cup and played post that. He is a legend and I think he can still run, I don’t know why he stopped playing football but I wish him all the best with his future.”