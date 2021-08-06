Kaizer Chiefs ready to ‘listen to offers’ for Samir Nurkovic

Khaya Ndubane

Kaizer Chiefs are ready to listen to offers for striker Samir Nurkovic, according to the player’s agent Dajan Šimac.



The Serbian striker has been linked with a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in recent months and Šimac has confirmed Pitso Mosimane’s interest in Nurkovic, adding Chiefs are ready to sell him for the right offer.



“Pitso is interested but it’s not realistic [that Nurkovic can join Ahly] at the moment. There are many other clubs who’re interest but at the moment we’ve nothing on the table [in terms of official offers],” Šimac told the Sowetan.

“I think in the next two weeks something is going to happen. I have also talked with Bobby and he’s not a greedy guy. He said to me ‘listen, I’d be happy if Samir stays but when we have an offer that satisfies us, then we’re going to listen’. We’re all patient.”



Šimac added that Nurkovic is not desperate to leave Chiefs and is willing to remain with Amakhosi should the right offer not materialised.



“Samir is really comfortable… he likes to continue playing for Chiefs. He’s not pushing me. I am his agent, so he could say ‘hey listen I want to move’, but no, he’s not doing that,’’ Šimac said.

“I spoke to him today [yesterday], telling him that let’s wait. I have made him aware that he must focus on his job at Chiefs and he’s willing to do that. If the move happens, it happens and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”



Nurkovic’s Chiefs contract is set to expire in June next year.



The 29-year-old Serbian striker joined Chiefs in July 2019 and has scored 20 goals in 63 appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi.



He scored three goals in 10 appearances in last season’s Caf Champions League for Chiefs as he helped Amakhosi reach the final of the continental competition.