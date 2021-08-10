Tembo full of praise for Mkhwanazi as SuperSport weigh up options

Ntokozo Gumede

Kaitano Tembo sounds almost certain that his SuperSport United side will sign former Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana defender Buhle Mkhwanazi who has been training with the Pretoria side as they sharpen their swords for the coming season.

Mkhwanazi last kicked a ball almost a year ago before Wits were sold to the now defunct Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila. Tembo appears to be impressed by the 31-year-old, saying they need personnel of his stature to hold the hands of the youngsters in the side.

“Buhle is training with us and he is doing well. He is a clean-living professional and I was surprised when I saw him at training, for someone who has not been playing for a while, he looks in good condition,” said Tembo.

“He is an experienced campaigner as well as a Bafana Bafana international and we are looking for someone who can come in and help our young players like Keenan Phillips, who is only 20 years old. I just hope that everything goes well and we will be looking forward to working with him,” he added.

“We want to try and do better than the previous season. That is always my expectation because I believe in progress and development, which is our realistic expectation.”

There is a little over two weeks before the Premier Soccer League transfer market closes and while other teams have been busy in the market, SuperSport’s shopping basket has remained empty, but they have supplemented their inactivity in the transfer window by promoting a few players from their academy.

SuperSport have had to let go of three senior players in Grant Kekana, Evans Rusike and Lucky Mohomi, but United head coach, Kaitano Tembo is confident that his younger players will be able to help the team compete this coming season starting with an MTN8 quarterfinal against Golden Arrows on Saturday.

One of those youngsters that Tembo is banking on to put on a show this season is Gape Moralo.

“He is a good reader of the game, he is very intelligent and we are going to see a lot more of him in the coming season because we expect our players to get better in each and every season and he is showing that even though he has not played much, his attitude reflects hunger and desire. He is a typical SuperSport player, he has the character and the personality and good work ethic… I can’t wait to unleash him in the coming season,” said Tembo.