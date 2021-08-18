Benni positive AmaZulu can test Sundowns in season opener

Jonty Mark



AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy is not bothered by the prospect of having to take on reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns in Friday’s opening game of the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season.

Masandawana and Usuthu were the winners and runners up respectively in the table last season, McCarthy’s side mounting an unlikely title challenge, though Sundowns, in reality, rarely looked in danger of losing their crown.



Perhaps AmaZulu would have hoped for a softer entry into the new campaign, particularly on the back of a loss to Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarterfinals last weekend.



“I think in football you have to play the best in the business, whether it is the first, last or middle game,” said a philosophical McCarthy, however.



“Unfortunately for us, they (Sundowns) were the team that won the league, and we finished second.



“We have had decent preparation … the players that came back from injuries and those that were self-isolating are all integrating into the team … we are trying to get them up to speed in terms of fitness levels. We have had much better preparation in the last few days since the MTN8 game. We need to bounce back after the defeat to City.



“I have seen some good qualities and the boys look psyched up for the challenge, we know it is going to be an interesting and difficult encounter”



McCarthy believes Sundowns look even more powerful this season, having, as usual added several strong new signings to their ranks.



“They haven’t lost much of their championship (winning) team and have only added more quality. It will be very tough but we won’t shy away from that, we will just prepare as well as we can. I hope the players are up for the fight.



“We know the difficulties of playing away, we will have to work extremely hard, but that is football, you (always) have to work hard. Playing Sundowns is no different, we will try and make life uncomfortable for them, and we are hoping for the best possible outcome



“It is never easy but we are optimistic and we think we can have some joy and some success, we will see come Friday.



“Up until now I am satisfied with what the boys have given me.”