Chippa United unveil 16 new signings ahead of new season

Khaya Ndubane

Chippa United have unveiled 16 new signings ahead of the start of the 2021/22 DStv Premiership campaign.



ALSO READ: Bafana international Mkhwanazi joins SuperSport United



Amongst the new recruit is veteran striker Rodney Ramagalela as well as troublesome Mamelodi Sundowns forward Phakamani Mahlambi, who joins the Chilli Boys on loan from the Brazilians.



Other notable signings joining Chippa are Mogakolodi Ngele, Sammy Seabi, Aboubacar Sangare and Siphesihle Mkhize.



The other signings are: Azola Matrose. Jenovane September, Kewen Prince, Loydt Kazapua, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Jemondre Dickens, Veluyeke Zulu, Tebogo Makobela, Roscoe Petersen and Lubeni Haukongo.





We are proud to announce the following signings.



Azola Matrose from Walmer Township Gqeberha.

Jenovane September from Booysens Park Gqeberha

Kewen Prince

Loydt Kazapua

Zuko Mdunyelwa

JemondreDickens

Veluyeke Zulu

Tebogo Makobela

SiphesihleMkhize

Aboubacar Sangare pic.twitter.com/yTQT1Opwgr— Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) August 19, 2021

Roscoe Pietersen

Sammy Seabi (Loan from Sundowns)

Rodney Ramagalela

Mogakolodi Ngele

Phakamani Mahlambi(Loan from Sundowns)

Lubeni Haukongo#PrideOfEasternCape #AyeyeChilliBoysAyeye????????????— Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) August 19, 2021

Chippa begin their DStv Premiership campaign with a clash against newcomers Sekhukhune United at the Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on Saturday.



New coach Gavin Hunt will be looking to start his tenure as the Chippa head coach on a high by beating Sekhukhune, but it won’t be an easy match against Sekhukhune who will be looking to show that they are not in the DStv Premiership to make up numbers.



Hunt has welcomed the new additions to his team and is hoping to implement a winning formula at the Gqeberha=based side.



“We need to change to get a different outcome, it cannot be done overnight, we are trying our best at the moment three to four weeks I had been here. I will try and implement a lot of changes to try to be successful I know in the long term if we put certain rules and regulations and structures in place, football is a very funny game” said Hunt as quoted by SABC News



New recruit Ngele said he was looking forward to showcasing his skills at Chippa this season.

“I think it’s going to be a tough season, we have a new coach, new players, we must understand each other as soon as we can so that we can win games,” said Ngele.



