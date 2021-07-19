Ex-Pirates, Sundowns striker Rantie searching for new club

Mgosi squad

Once again, former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Tokello Rantie is in the wilderness and is desperate to find a new club before the 2021/22 season starts, a source close to the striker has revealed.



Previously on the books of Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila, now renamed Marumo Gallants, Rantie was deemed surplus after his contract with the Limpopo based outfit ended last month.



Rantie’s football career hasn’t been running smoothly since returning to the country from Turkey after a spell with Genclerbirligi came to an end in 2016.



The 30-year old tried his luck at Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns, but things didn’t go well. It was up until TTM gave him a chance this year in February, with his career seemingly looking to be back on track.



“I know a lot of people still doubt him because of what happened before with his off the field problems. It was really a tough time for him and he honestly doesn’t want to go back there. It’s a pity TTM (Marumo Gallants) had other plans and couldn’t keep him for another season.



“Because him parting ways with the club is not really about his performance. He is need of a club now and wants to return back to football quickly. There are people who have been making promises, but that’s just it because as far as I know, he is training alone,” said the source.



The 30-year old Rantie also had stints with Malmo FF in Sweden as well as in England with Bournemouth.



